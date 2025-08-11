Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $76,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

