Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in F5 were worth $88,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,360.96. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

F5 Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $321.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.31 and a 52 week high of $334.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

