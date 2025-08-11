Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 51 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of NVR worth $93,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVR by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in NVR by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,851.42 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,479.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,354.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

