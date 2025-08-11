Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $84.53 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 759,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $125.00 target price on Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 254.21 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.