Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $73,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after buying an additional 3,766,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,689 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $140.30 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $141.54. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

