Deutsche Bank AG Has $80.50 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $80,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $199.68 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

