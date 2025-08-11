Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of Jabil worth $78,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jabil by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,561,628.03. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,847 shares of company stock worth $68,233,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JBL opened at $224.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

