DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

DatChat Stock Up 15.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DATS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.95. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

About DatChat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DatChat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DatChat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DatChat by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

