DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.
DatChat Stock Up 15.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:DATS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.95. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat
About DatChat
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DatChat
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.