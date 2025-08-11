Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 341.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.04, a P/E/G ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,298. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,102.65. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,918 shares of company stock valued at $106,308,669. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

