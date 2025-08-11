Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays raised Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Danske Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danske Bank

Danske Bank Price Performance

DNKEY opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Danske Bank has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danske Bank will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.