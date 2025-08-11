Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays raised Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Danske Bank
Danske Bank Price Performance
Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danske Bank will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Danske Bank Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.