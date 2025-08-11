Dalton Investments Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dalton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises about 8.0% of Dalton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dalton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Genpact worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,129,000 after purchasing an additional 710,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $60,110,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

