Dalton Investments Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Dalton Investments Inc. decreased its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. America Movil makes up 0.7% of Dalton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dalton Investments Inc.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in America Movil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America Movil by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil Stock Performance

America Movil stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.2732 dividend. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

