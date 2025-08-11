D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.2727.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,577,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 786.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

QBTS opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

