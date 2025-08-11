D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

HEPS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 62.27% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 352.0% in the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 12,413,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667,225 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,786,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

