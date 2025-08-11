D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Price Performance
HEPS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.05.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 62.27% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.