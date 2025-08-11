Cypress Capital Group Sells 9,380 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.16.

Get Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.