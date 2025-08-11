Cypress Capital Group Sells 319 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 523.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.7%

Intuit stock opened at $749.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.