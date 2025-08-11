Cypress Capital Group Sells 3,076 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 0.5%

PAYX stock opened at $141.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.