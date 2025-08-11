Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

