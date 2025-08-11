Cypress Capital Group Purchases 67,433 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,851,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,678,000 after purchasing an additional 500,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

