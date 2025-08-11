Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.7%

CSCO opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

