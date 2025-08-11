Cypress Capital Group Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,562 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,593 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,170,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

