Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after buying an additional 993,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,867,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,458,000 after buying an additional 329,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

