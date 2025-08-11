Cypress Capital Group Buys 6,850 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $49.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

