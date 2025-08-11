Cynosure Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $133.00 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.84 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $64,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,537.87. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,708 shares of company stock valued at $633,121. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.