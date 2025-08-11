Cynosure Group LLC Raises Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

