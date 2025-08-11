Cynosure Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $3,178,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 1.3%

CTAS stock opened at $226.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

