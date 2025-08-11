Cynosure Group LLC Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,495,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of STLD opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

