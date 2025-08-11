Cynosure Group LLC Increases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

GRBK opened at $65.16 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.