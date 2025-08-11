Cynosure Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 630.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $170.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.