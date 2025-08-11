Cynosure Group LLC Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 91.4% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,492,050.53. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,857 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

