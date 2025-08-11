Cynosure Group LLC Grows Position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Interparfums by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Interparfums by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Interparfums by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Interparfums by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interparfums

In other Interparfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $376,039. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interparfums Stock Down 1.1%

IPAR stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.43. Interparfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

