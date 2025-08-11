Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DHT by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.02.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 36.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

