Cynosure Group LLC Buys 811 Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Toro by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $93.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

