Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 14,608.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,761,000 after purchasing an additional 742,829 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Blackstone by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,270,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 734,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.12.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BX opened at $168.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

