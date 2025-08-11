Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $46,120,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $6,244,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $136.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.84. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.85.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

