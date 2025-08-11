Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.07%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

