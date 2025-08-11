Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.