Critical Comparison: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) versus Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 5.40% 2.82% 1.91% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TKO Group and Empire Post Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 2 12 1 2.93 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKO Group presently has a consensus target price of $173.8333, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Empire Post Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $2.80 billion 11.51 $9.41 million $2.42 67.41 Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Post Media.

Summary

TKO Group beats Empire Post Media on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc. is an entertainment company pursuing opportunities in the television field, based on bringing cost-effective production methodology and 3D technology to established television genres. The Firm focuses on three key areas in the television industry: post-production services; 2D to 3D conversion; and the creation, development, production and marketing of 2D/3D television programming. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

