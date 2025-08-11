Critical Comparison: Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) vs. Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ)

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interparfums and Kid Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interparfums $1.45 billion 2.56 $164.36 million $4.99 23.21 Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Kid Brands.

This table compares Interparfums and Kid Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14% Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Interparfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Interparfums and Kid Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interparfums 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Interparfums presently has a consensus price target of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.87%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Kid Brands.

Summary

Interparfums beats Kid Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kid Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter’s, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant’s early years under the Sassy, Carter’s, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter’s, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.