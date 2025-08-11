Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.