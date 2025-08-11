Covestor Ltd Buys 333 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

