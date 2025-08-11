Cove Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.
Shares of ADBE opened at $341.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
