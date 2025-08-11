Cove Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ADBE opened at $341.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.