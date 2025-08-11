Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $313.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $223.82 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.