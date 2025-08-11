Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,985 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $34,334,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,638.12. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,124. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of EA opened at $167.64 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.