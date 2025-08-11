Cooper Financial Group Has $644,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,380,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $617.96 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.06.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.