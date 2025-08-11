Cooper Financial Group Has $591,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

