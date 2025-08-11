Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.