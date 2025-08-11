Contrasting SURGE COMPONENT (OTCMKTS:SPRS) & Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY)

SURGE COMPONENT (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) and Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SURGE COMPONENT and Alps Electric”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURGE COMPONENT $31.21 million 0.47 $830,000.00 $0.15 16.78 Alps Electric $6.50 billion 0.36 $249.72 million $2.20 10.24

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alps Electric has higher revenue and earnings than SURGE COMPONENT. Alps Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SURGE COMPONENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Alps Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.0% of SURGE COMPONENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Alps Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SURGE COMPONENT and Alps Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURGE COMPONENT 2.65% 4.44% 3.43% Alps Electric 3.39% 1.81% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

SURGE COMPONENT has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Electric has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SURGE COMPONENT and Alps Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURGE COMPONENT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alps Electric 1 0 0 0 1.00

About SURGE COMPONENT

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

About Alps Electric

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

