Contrasting Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mueller Water Products and DBM Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 0 2 1 0 2.33 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus price target of $28.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Mueller Water Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than DBM Global.

This table compares Mueller Water Products and DBM Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $1.31 billion 3.04 $115.90 million $0.94 27.22 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. DBM Global pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Mueller Water Products pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 10.67% 20.89% 10.82% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats DBM Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. It also offers service brass products. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development; fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. Mueller Water Products, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling. It also fabricates trusses and girders; provides fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks; provides integrated solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation, as well as facility services, including maintenance, repair, and installation. In addition, the company manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. It provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as high- and low-rise buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. DBM Global Inc. is a subsidiary of DBM Global Intermediate Holdco Inc.

