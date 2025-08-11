Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 150.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,595 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Polaris by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Polaris by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

